Only 16 to take part in corona vaccine trials at AIIMS-Delhi Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Covid-19 vaccine trial at AIIMS-Delhi will have only 16 volunteers in the first phase. While the initial plan was to recruit 100 volunteers for the trial, sources said, the number was brought down as many locals who had come forward to participate were found to have antibodies against the virus. 👓 View full article