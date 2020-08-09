Indian Army gifts 10 ICU ventilators to Nepali Army to tackle coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
Sunday, 9 August 2020 () In a noble gesture, Indian Army on Sunday (August 9) gifted ten ICU ventilators to the Nepali Army in order to support latter's efforts to fight against the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
Indian Army on August foiled infiltration bid in Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector, Jammu and Kashmir. On 7 August, a group of terrorists were attempting to infiltrate across LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector. The Indian Army troops detected the terrorists close to LoC and immediately engaged them resulting in...
Guards armed with rifles escort Dr. Kumar Gaurav as he makes the rounds at his hospital on the banks of the Ganges River. The guards are there to protect him from the relatives of patients, including..
India on August 13 reported 66,999 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 942 people lost their lives because of pandemic yesterday. According to Ministry of Health, the COVID19 tally rises to 23,96,638..