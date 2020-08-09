Global  
 

Indian Army gifts 10 ICU ventilators to Nepali Army to tackle coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Zee News Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
In a noble gesture, Indian Army on Sunday (August 9) gifted ten ICU ventilators to the Nepali Army in order to support latter's efforts to fight against the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. 
