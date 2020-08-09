|
PM Modi to present new outline for a self-reliant India on August 15: Rajnath Singh
Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.The defence minister said various departments and ministries of the government are working seriously to implement PM Modi's initiative for a self-reliant India and that it is an attempt to give a fresh dimension to Mahatma Gandhi's push for 'Swadeshi'.
