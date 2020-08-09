Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to present new outline for a self-reliant India on August 15: Rajnath Singh

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.The defence minister said various departments and ministries of the government are working seriously to implement PM Modi's initiative for a self-reliant India and that it is an attempt to give a fresh dimension to Mahatma Gandhi's push for 'Swadeshi'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rajnath Singh inaugurates 'Atma-Nirbharta Week'

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 'Atma-Nirbharta Week' 01:23

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the inaugural session of 'Atma-Nirbharta Week'on August 10 at South Block in Delhi. 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' is the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a self-reliant nation.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi to launch platform to honour honest taxpayers on Thursday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a platform for honouring the country's honest taxpayers on Thursday. The 2020-21 Budget unveiled on February 1, had..
IndiaTimes

'Modi hai to mumkin hai', Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Centre over possible lowest GDP growth since independence

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP's election slogan "Modi hai to mumkin hai" while attacking the..
IndiaTimes
'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi [Video]

'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India. Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that the secular essence of the country is derived from the ideals of Lord Ram and added that all rights enjoyed by the citizens of India are inspired by the values of Lord Ram. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also lauded PM Modi's handling of the Covid crisis and said that enough steps had been taken to bring the economy back on track in the wake of the pandemic. Trivedi said that Prime Minister Modi's popularity had increased during the last 6 months. He added that the policies of the Modi government would lead to India becoming an exporter of defence equipment soon. He also spoke on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the country in the backdrop of the pandemic. Watch the latest episode of In Focus for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 15:14Published

PM Modi stresses on containment, contact-tracing, testing to win war against Covid-19

 PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there is an urgent need to ramp up testing in Bihar, Gujarat, UP, West Bengal and Telangana during an interaction with chief..
IndiaTimes

Clear Rs 53,000 crore financial dues of West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi during COVID-19 meet

 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of financial dues from the Centre during a video conference and urged to clear outstanding dues of Rs..
DNA

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, tributes pour in after renowned poet Rahat Indori's death

 Renowned poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was 70. From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, here are some Twitter..
DNA
Rajnath Singh releases book chronicling VP Naidu's 3 years in office [Video]

Rajnath Singh releases book chronicling VP Naidu's 3 years in office

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a book titled 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' in Delhi on August 11. The book chronicles M. Venkaiah Naidu's three years in office as the Vice President of India. Rajnath Singh spoke on the importance of the book and said it will give a different perspective to the readers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published

Embargo on 101 Defence Imports: Ray of hope for Indian manufacturers

 Defense minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday came out with the list of 101 items that will not be imported from any other countries now onwards. The list includes..
DNA

Red Fort Red Fort historic fortress in Delhi, India

Independence Day 2020: This scheme may feature in PM Modi's I-Day speech

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on August 15, India's 74th Independence Day, from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In his speech, PM Modi..
DNA
Watch: Indian Armed Forces give musical band performance at Red Fort [Video]

Watch: Indian Armed Forces give musical band performance at Red Fort

As part of the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day, the Indian Armed Forces give a musical band performance at Red Fort in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

Mahatma Gandhi's earliest gold-plated spectacles, from South Africa days, emerge at UK auction; here's how much it costs

 The East Bristol Auctions at Hanham said the owner "nearly had a heart attack" when he was told the value of Gandhi's spectacles.
DNA
Cherished Part Of India's National History Left 'Hanging Out' Of English Letterbox [Video]

Cherished Part Of India's National History Left 'Hanging Out' Of English Letterbox

Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi's glasses are set to be auctioned for more than $19,000 on August 21st, 2020. But that's only because someone opened an envelope found hanging out of a letterbox on a busy industrial estate in Bristol, England. CNN reports that inside the envelope was a pair of gold-rimmed, circular spectacles. They had a little note in there saying 'These belonged to Gandhi, and my uncle was given them'.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

India dismisses controversy over Jaishankar's remarks on Buddha

 India on Sunday dismissed the controversy over the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, saying S Jaishankar's remarks on him was about “our shared Buddhist heritage"..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 23.29 lakh with 60,963 new cases [Video]

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 23.29 lakh with 60,963 new cases

India on August 12 reported single-day spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 834 people lost their lives because of pandemic yesterday during the same period. According to Ministry of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh leaves ED office [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh leaves ED office

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh left from Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on August 11. She was questioned in connection with a case related to the death of the actor. Shruti Modi, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready [Video]

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published

Related news from verified sources

India's one-day COVID-19 count more than US, Brazil in past 7 days: WHO data

 For the past seven days, India's single-day count of COVID-19 cases has been more than that of the US and Brazil, the two worst-hit nations in terms of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

COVID-19 cases haven't yet peaked or even plateaued: AIIMS Director

 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria, one of India's leading medical experts, has asserted that the coronavirus cases in the...
Mid-Day

Robin Uthappa announces Sports School's nat'l cricket scholarship programme

 The Sports School, under the mentorship of veteran India cricketer Robin Uthappa, and in association with Center for Cricketing Excellence (CCE), on Tuesday...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this