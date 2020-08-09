Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy expresses desire to return to active politics in Bengal
Sunday, 9 August 2020 () With just a few months left for the West Bengal Assembly elections, Meghalaya Governor and former BJP leader Tathagata Roy has expressed desire to return to active politics in his home state once his tenure as the governor ends.
A massive landslide occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday. Landslide took place at Badrinath national highway in Bajpur city. Landslide was triggered by incessant rainfall. Traffic movement in the area has Been disrupted and an operation to clear the route is underway, officials said. No injuries were reported due to the calamity. On July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall. Badrinath highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi. The road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh. "Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the IMD tweeted.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
Himachal Pradesh's Garo Hills witnessed surge in water levels due to heavy rains, which have caused flood like situations in many parts. Several villages have been submerged in water, which has affected lives of the people. Surging floodwater affected over 175 villages in the plain-belt of Garo Hills. The flood situation has worsened due to the backflow of Brahmaputra river. The district administration has set up 22 relief camps and taking care of the people there.
New born Tiger cubs were seen playing with mother at Bengal Safari Park in West Bengal's Siliguri. North Bengal Wild Animal Park, also known as Bengal Safari, is spread over 297 hectares and houses one-horned rhinos, Himalayan black bears, elephants, gharials and deer, among other wildlife. The park is a big draw for tourists.
Five friends including driver died at Kurseong's Cargill Dhara in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on August 15. The friends had gone for a trip and while returning the car suddenly lost its control and fell into a ditch. Local villagers informed the police about the accident. So far, two bodies have been recovered on August 17 and three bodies were recovered on August 18.
Students of Visva Bharati University in Birbhum held protest outside the residence of Vice-Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty on August 18. Students were seen pushing security guards and breaking barricading. Visva Bharati University to remain closed till the situation improves, the University said in a statement released today.
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his ex-colleagues from the Congress. Scindia took potshots at Congress over remarks by Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor. The latest volley of words broke out over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ahead of foundation-laying, Nath said Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to the temple movement. Scindia claimed Shashi Tharoor contradicted Kamal Nath with his tweets. Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi allowed 'shilanyas' but wasn't behind opening of Babri locks. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on August 17. Both leaders met at the latter's residence in Indore. Later reacting on Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he said, water of Chambal hates Traitors, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "He has the full freedom to say whatever he wants, in the end there is only one god and that is the people. They will decide who is real and fake."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the locks of Babri Masjid were opened by the former Congress PM and on the other hand, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi didn't open the locks. Scindia said, "On one hand, he (Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying, he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened, on other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."