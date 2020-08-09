Global  
 

Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy expresses desire to return to active politics in Bengal

IndiaTimes Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
With just a few months left for the West Bengal Assembly elections, Meghalaya Governor and former BJP leader Tathagata Roy has expressed desire to return to active politics in his home state once his tenure as the governor ends.
