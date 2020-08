You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Heavy rain causes mass mudslide which destroys road leading to northern Indian village



Following continuous rainfall, a massive mudslide occurred in northern India's Himachal Pradesh that left a village inundated while a connecting road and a bridge was damaged in the area. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:57 Published 4 days ago Bihar floods: Water from Gandaki, Bagmati rivers enters Muzaffarpur, locals seek help



People in several districts of Bihar continue to suffer due to prevailing flood situation. Water from Gandaki, Bagmati rivers enters Muzaffarpur following incessant rainfall. Water has entered houses,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 3 weeks ago Flash flood submerges houses of Vikarabad villages in Telangana



In Telangana, the houses in Tandur area of Vikarabad district submerged in floodwater. Normal lives have been badly affected due to flood. People are forced to take shelter at rooftop. Telangana comes.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this