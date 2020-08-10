|
India's Covid-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days: data analysis
Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
India's Covid-19 cases have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days, with over 60,000 infections reported daily in the last four days, an analysis of the Health Ministry data showed on Monday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India
8.97 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in last 24 hrs: Union Health MinistryThe Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that as many as 8.97 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.
IndiaTimes
India sets new landmark, exceeds 3 crore COVID-19 testsWith 7,31,697 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India is on its resolved drive to increase its testing capacity to 10 lakh tests daily. Building on this..
DNA
Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000-mark; tally mounts to 26.47 lakhAccording to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 57,982 new COVID-19 cases and 941 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24..
DNA
63,489 more Covid-19 cases in India, death toll nears 50,000-markIndia registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 944 new..
IndiaTimes
Over 57 thousand patients recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hours: Health MinistryThe gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases, therefore, has increased and crossed 11 lakh, i.e. 11,40,716 according to the ministry.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this