India's Covid-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days: data analysis

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
India's Covid-19 cases have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days, with over 60,000 infections reported daily in the last four days, an analysis of the Health Ministry data showed on Monday.
Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

 From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister...

