Rajasthan: NFSA beneficiaries to get cashless treatment for Covid in private hospitals
Monday, 10 August 2020 () “The state government will reimburse the cost of Covid-19 treatment of patients who are covered under NFSA,” said Raghu Sharma, health minister. Besides, for the purpose of treatment of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals, chief secretary of the state will hold a meeting with all the owners of private hospitals.
A few COVID-designated private hospitals allegedly charged excess amount from patients. Hence, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has directed two hospitals to refund excess amount charged from patients. NMC Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe said, "In COVID-designated private hospitals, 80% of the beds...
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on August 13 called Plasma therapy an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. He said, "Plasma therapy is an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. I urge all the..