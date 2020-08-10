Global  
 

Rajasthan: NFSA beneficiaries to get cashless treatment for Covid in private hospitals

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
“The state government will reimburse the cost of Covid-19 treatment of patients who are covered under NFSA,” said Raghu Sharma, health minister. Besides, for the purpose of treatment of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals, chief secretary of the state will hold a meeting with all the owners of private hospitals.
