Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Online draw of Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission result 2020 on August 11, check all details here

Zee News Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to declare the results for the admissions to Class 1 on Tuesday (August 11) via online draw of lottery. It is to be noted that the online draw for KV Admission would be available on the youtube channel of respective Kendriya Vidyalayas. The application status of the students (merit list) would be available on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from Wednesday (August 12) after 6 AM.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Students Prank Teacher and Lock him out of Online Class [Video]

Students Prank Teacher and Lock him out of Online Class

These students collectively played a prank on their teacher while he was conducting an online class. They lied to him about not being able to see him on their screens and eventually told him a key on..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Samsung to introduce "five new power devices" at its August 5 event [Video]

Samsung to introduce "five new power devices" at its August 5 event

Samsung will introduce "five new power devices" at its upcoming online Unpacked event, revealed TM Roh, who is the President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. The event..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
See the Adorable Moment Dads Joined Children for Online Ballet Class [Video]

See the Adorable Moment Dads Joined Children for Online Ballet Class

Dads may be used to being ballet spectators, but some tried their hand at pirouettes and pliés with their children during an online class.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this

corealphanews

Core Alpha Online draw of Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission result 2020 on August 11, check all details here https://t.co/HPsnPtupbW 16 hours ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Online draw of Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission result 2020 on August 11, check all details here https://t.co/weuYBkSrKf 16 hours ago

kvmathanakkr

KV Mathana Kendriya Vidyalaya Mathana Online Admission Draw of Class I for the Session 2020-21 Date: 11.08.2020 Timing: 12.30… https://t.co/twh6BeDeW9 18 hours ago

kvsector8rkpur1

kvsector8rkpuram RT @kvsector8rkpur1: KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA SECTOR-8, R K PURAM NEW DELHI -110022 Event - Online Draw of Lots for Admission in Class I Date & T… 20 hours ago

kvsector8rkpur1

kvsector8rkpuram KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA SECTOR-8, R K PURAM NEW DELHI -110022 Event - Online Draw of Lots for Admission in Class I Date… https://t.co/zt54vvlAeE 20 hours ago

KJharasangam

KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA JHARASANGAM LIVE TELECAST ONLINE DRAW OF LOTS FOR CLASS I ADMISSIONS @ KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA JHARASANGAM PLEASE WATCH IT 23 hours ago