Online draw of Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission result 2020 on August 11, check all details here Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to declare the results for the admissions to Class 1 on Tuesday (August 11) via online draw of lottery. It is to be noted that the online draw for KV Admission would be available on the youtube channel of respective Kendriya Vidyalayas. The application status of the students (merit list) would be available on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from Wednesday (August 12) after 6 AM.


