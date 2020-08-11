Global  
 

Daughters have right over parental property under amended Hindu Succession Act, says Supreme Court

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters have coparcenary rights on the property of their parents even if the latter died before the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005 came into force.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said that a daughter is entitled to equal property rights under the...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: SC: Daughters have equal rights over parental property under amended Hindu Succession Act | Oneindia

SC: Daughters have equal rights over parental property under amended Hindu Succession Act | Oneindia 01:13

 Delivering yet another landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that daughters will have a right over the parental property in accordance with the 2005 amendment in the Hindu Succession Act. The Supreme Court held that daughters will have equal rights on father’s property even if he...

