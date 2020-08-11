Daughters have right over parental property under amended Hindu Succession Act, says Supreme Court Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters have coparcenary rights on the property of their parents even if the latter died before the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005 came into force.



A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said that a daughter is entitled to equal property rights under the...


