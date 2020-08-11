Global  
 

Abdullahs' pleas for release of 16 NC leaders: J&K admin tells HC none of them detained

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 August 2020
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has informed the high court that none of the 16 National Conference leaders, for whom the party's president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah had filed a bunch of habeas corpus petitions seeking their release, had been detained and that they were free to move "with certain precautions" as deemed fit for their security.
