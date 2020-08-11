|
Abdullahs' pleas for release of 16 NC leaders: J&K admin tells HC none of them detained
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has informed the high court that none of the 16 National Conference leaders, for whom the party's president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah had filed a bunch of habeas corpus petitions seeking their release, had been detained and that they were free to move "with certain precautions" as deemed fit for their security.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Omar Abdullah Indian politician
Farooq Abdullah Indian politician from Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Political party in India
