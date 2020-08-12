With spike of 60,963 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 23,29,639
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 834 new coronavirus deaths reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091.
The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639...
