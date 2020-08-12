Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With spike of 60,963 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 23,29,639

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 834 new coronavirus deaths reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091.

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus deaths in India soar past 50,000 as cases over 26 lakh | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus deaths in India soar past 50,000 as cases over 26 lakh | Oneindia News

India has logged over 50,000 deaths linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The country's Covid tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark today with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
With 57,982 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 26 lakh mark [Video]

With 57,982 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 26 lakh mark

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 26 lakh mark on August 17. The spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths were reported in the country in last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in country..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly pooja, devotees barred [Video]

Watch: Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly pooja, devotees barred

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened on Sunday for the monthly five- day pooja for the Malayalam month of Chingam. However, only priests are allowed in the premises and inside the temple as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

With 64,399 new COVID cases, India's tally reaches at 14,80,884

 With a record single-day spike of 64,399 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 21 lakh on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 more...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAIndiaTimesnewKerala.com

From 20 Lakh, India crosses 26 Lakh Covid cases in nine days

 India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,42,344 with a single-day spike of 63,490 infections, while the total number of recoveries rose to 19,09,541 pushing the...
Mid-Day

Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000-mark; tally mounts to 26.47 lakh

 According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 57,982 new COVID-19 cases and 941 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this