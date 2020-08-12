Sushant Singh Rajput case: MP Subramanian Swamy demands NIA investigate if the actor was killed by a stun gun
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () In a sensational move, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to join the CBI in investigating Sushant's suicide, and that, too, after a random fan commented on Twitter that a stun gun was possibly used to kill the actor
New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe. This after Sushant's father filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of...
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record her statement in connection with the money laundering probe involving..