Sushant Singh Rajput case: MP Subramanian Swamy demands NIA investigate if the actor was killed by a stun gun

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
In a sensational move, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to join the CBI in investigating Sushant's suicide, and that, too, after a random fan commented on Twitter that a stun gun was possibly used to kill the actor
