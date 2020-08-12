Global  
 

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 to be out at 12:30 pm on orissaresults.nic.in

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
*CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020:* The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 on Wednesday at 12:30 pm. Students can check the CHSE Class 12 science result 2020 on the official websites - *chseodisha.nic.in* and *orissaresults.nic.in*.

