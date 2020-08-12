Bengaluru violence: SDPI member arrested for allegedly inciting riot, K'taka CM warns strict action against perpetrators

Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa has issued directives against perpetrators in Bengaluru violence. The CM said government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. Government won't tolerate such provocations and...
The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant informed that at three people have died in the violence that broke out last night over an allegedly inciting social media post. "Situation is completely under control," assured Pant. "Now, situation is completely under control. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits and Section 144 imposed in remaining city. We are getting some companies from Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to join our security arrangements," said Kamal Pant.
Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on August 12 said that Bengaluru violence was a totally organised incident. "In just one hour after the social media post, large number of people gathered and vandalised the area, this was not an isolated but very organised incident," said CT Ravi. The minister also hit out Congress party over the violent incidence. At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.
Two persons died and 60 police personnel were injured as violent protests broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday night over a "derogatory message' posted... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Hindu •Zee News