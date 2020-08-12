Global  
 

Bengaluru violence: SDPI member arrested for allegedly inciting riot, K'taka CM warns strict action against perpetrators

DNA Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The Police Commissioner told the media that CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in the city, and a curfew has been imposed DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Karnataka CM assures strict action in Bengaluru violence over FB post

Karnataka CM assures strict action in Bengaluru violence over FB post 02:16

 Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa has issued directives against perpetrators in Bengaluru violence. The CM said government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. Government won't tolerate such provocations and...

Bengaluru violence: 3 confirmed dead, 110 arrested

 Three people have died after police opened fire in attempts to quell violence that erupted at about 7pm Tuesday and went on for at least five hours in East..
IndiaTimes
3 dead in Bengaluru violence, situation completely under control: Police Commissioner [Video]

3 dead in Bengaluru violence, situation completely under control: Police Commissioner

The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant informed that at three people have died in the violence that broke out last night over an allegedly inciting social media post. "Situation is completely under control," assured Pant. "Now, situation is completely under control. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits and Section 144 imposed in remaining city. We are getting some companies from Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to join our security arrangements," said Kamal Pant.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published
Bengaluru violence over FB post was pre-planned: Karnataka Minister [Video]

Bengaluru violence over FB post was pre-planned: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on August 12 said that Bengaluru violence was a totally organised incident. "In just one hour after the social media post, large number of people gathered and vandalised the area, this was not an isolated but very organised incident," said CT Ravi. The minister also hit out Congress party over the violent incidence. At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Watch: 3 killed as mob goes on rampage in Bengaluru over derogatory FB post [Video]

Watch: 3 killed as mob goes on rampage in Bengaluru over derogatory FB post

3 people were killed and over 60 policemen were injured as clashes erupted in Bengaluru over an alleged derogatory social media post. The post on Facebook was made by Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published

2 dead, 110 arrested in Bengaluru after violence over Facebook post

 Two persons died and 60 police personnel were injured as violent protests broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday night over a "derogatory message' posted...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesHinduZee News

Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, 110 arrested

 Three people have died after police opened fire in attempts to quell violence that erupted at about 7pm Tuesday and went on for at least five hours in East...
IndiaTimes

Bengaluru violence: SDPI member arrested for allegedly inciting riot, K'taka CM warns strict action against perpetrators

 The Police Commissioner told the media that CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in the city, and a curfew has been imposed DJ Halli and KG Halli police station...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

