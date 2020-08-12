Bengaluru violence: SDPI member arrested for allegedly inciting riot, K'taka CM warns strict action against perpetrators

Bengaluru violence over FB post was pre-planned: Karnataka Minister



Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on August 12 said that Bengaluru violence was a totally organised incident. "In just one hour after the social media post, large number of people gathered and vandalised the area, this was not an isolated but very organised incident," said CT Ravi. The minister also hit out Congress party over the violent incidence. At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970