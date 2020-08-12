Watch: Muslim youth forms human chain to save temple amidst Bengaluru riots
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas, and in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru. The mob also caused damage to public property and vehicles in the area near the police stations.
Even as a mob was going on a rampage in Bengaluru, a group of Muslim youth came to the aid of policemen at the DJ Halli police station. The group formed a human chain and stood outside the police station to protect it from arsonists. Clashes had broken out in the area over a social media post...
At least five people, including two children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Bengaluru bound bus they were traveling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning. "Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30 am. The bus was on the way from Bijapur to Bengaluru," a police officer said. The deceased have not been identified, he said adding a few others have been hospitalized.
While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on August 12, Karnataka Congress Working President Saleem Ahmed on violence that broke out in the state said that Congress never encourage such kind of things, party always want to have peace and brotherhood. He said, "Karnataka Minister CT Ravi should not speak on the community. I strongly object to his statements. Congress will never encourage the "goondaism" and those people who do criminal activities. I condemn that incident." At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.
