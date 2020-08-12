Global  
 

Watch: Muslim youth forms human chain to save temple amidst Bengaluru riots

DNA Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas, and in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru. The mob also caused damage to public property and vehicles in the area near the police stations.
 Even as a mob was going on a rampage in Bengaluru, a group of Muslim youth came to the aid of policemen at the DJ Halli police station. The group formed a human chain and stood outside the police station to protect it from arsonists. Clashes had broken out in the area over a social media post...

Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India

5 dead, several injured after bus catches fire in Karnataka’s Chitragurga [Video]

5 dead, several injured after bus catches fire in Karnataka’s Chitragurga

At least five people, including two children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Bengaluru bound bus they were traveling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning. "Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30 am. The bus was on the way from Bijapur to Bengaluru," a police officer said. The deceased have not been identified, he said adding a few others have been hospitalized.

Duration: 01:06Published
Bengaluru violence: We never encourage 'goondaism', says Karnataka Congress working chief [Video]

Bengaluru violence: We never encourage 'goondaism', says Karnataka Congress working chief

While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on August 12, Karnataka Congress Working President Saleem Ahmed on violence that broke out in the state said that Congress never encourage such kind of things, party always want to have peace and brotherhood. He said, "Karnataka Minister CT Ravi should not speak on the community. I strongly object to his statements. Congress will never encourage the "goondaism" and those people who do criminal activities. I condemn that incident." At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.

Duration: 02:12Published

 Bengaluru police have arrested the person accused of posting a derogatory message which triggered riots in Bengaluru east last night, an official said on...
 Two persons died and 60 police personnel were injured as violent protests broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday night over a "derogatory message' posted...
 "The violence in Bengaluru & the objectionable/offensive social media posts are highly condemnable. I appeal to everyone involved to not indulge in violence. I...
