Watch: Muslim youth forms human chain to save temple amidst Bengaluru riots

Bengaluru violence: We never encourage 'goondaism', says Karnataka Congress working chief



While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on August 12, Karnataka Congress Working President Saleem Ahmed on violence that broke out in the state said that Congress never encourage such kind of things, party always want to have peace and brotherhood. He said, "Karnataka Minister CT Ravi should not speak on the community. I strongly object to his statements. Congress will never encourage the "goondaism" and those people who do criminal activities. I condemn that incident." At least three people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post.

