You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Landslide in Uttarakhand's Dharchula after heavy rain



Due to incessant rains in Dharchula of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand , the water level of the rivers increased and many roads were closed due to landslides. Locals are facing huge trouble in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:24 Published 20 hours ago Heavy Rains In Delhi-



Heavy Rains In Delhi- Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52 Published 21 hours ago Warning issued as severe weather batters London



The yellow weather alert for the London region has been extended for another 4 days. The Met Office has warned about severe weather battering the capital with heavy rains and hails in some.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:42 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Fresh spell of rain brings relief from sultry conditions in Delhi A fresh spell of rains on Sunday brought some relief to people living in Delhi from the sultry weather conditions prevailing in the city. .

IndiaTimes 5 days ago





Tweets about this