Former president Pranab Mukherjee `haemodynamically stable now`, confirms son Abhijit Mukherjee

Zee News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable now confirmed his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Wednesday evening. Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 in a critical condition.
