Former president Pranab Mukherjee `haemodynamically stable now`, confirms son Abhijit Mukherjee

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 1 day ago Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News 01:20 Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. During the same procedure, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, he tweeted about the news urging all those who came in close contact with him to...