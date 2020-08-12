Former president Pranab Mukherjee `haemodynamically stable now`, confirms son Abhijit Mukherjee
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Former President Pranab Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable now confirmed his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Wednesday evening. Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 in a critical condition.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. During the same procedure, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, he tweeted about the news urging all those who came in close contact with him to...
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check..
