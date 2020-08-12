|
CBI officer who cracked Dabholkar case, 120 other policemen recognised with ‘HM’s medal for excellence’
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Recognising the high standards of investigation by law enforcement officers, the home ministry on Wednesday rewarded 121 police personnel, including CBI officers who cracked the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, with the ‘Union home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation’.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Dabholkar Indian rationalist and the founder & president of the MANS
Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency
CBI to begin probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case today; may visit his home, recreate death sceneThe team will first visit the CBI headquarters in the Mumbai first and later meet the nodal officer of Mumbai Police's Zone-09 to gather information in Sushant..
DNA
5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI reacts to SC verdict, says team to visit Mumbai in due courseThe Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the probe to the CBI. The verdict came on a plea filed by actress Chakraborty who sought transfer of the FIR..
DNA
H&M Swedish multinational clothing-retail company
74th Independence Day: HM Amit Shah hoists tricolour
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04Published
HM Amit Shah launches Plantation Drive from his residence
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this