CBI officer who cracked Dabholkar case, 120 other policemen recognised with ‘HM’s medal for excellence’

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Recognising the high standards of investigation by law enforcement officers, the home ministry on Wednesday rewarded 121 police personnel, including CBI officers who cracked the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, with the ‘Union home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation’.
