Maharashtra: Parth’s demand for CBI probe not worth a penny, says Sharad Pawar
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday publicly reprimanded his grand-nephew Parth for demanding a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying Parth was immature. “Parth’s demand for a CBI probe is immature, his demand is not worth a penny. I do not take cognizance of his statements,” Pawar said.
As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, Union Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now called for a fair probe into the case. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar, Prasad said that the actor's loss is a loss for the nation and not just the...
The government has accepted Bihar government's request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Centre's senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:58Published
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that Bihar government's recommendation for CBI probe into death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been accepted. Amid the escalating turf war between the..