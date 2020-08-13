Global  
 

Maharashtra: Parth's demand for CBI probe not worth a penny, says Sharad Pawar

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 August 2020
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday publicly reprimanded his grand-nephew Parth for demanding a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying Parth was immature. “Parth’s demand for a CBI probe is immature, his demand is not worth a penny. I do not take cognizance of his statements,” Pawar said.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe

Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe 03:57

 As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, Union Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now called for a fair probe into the case. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar, Prasad said that the actor's loss is a loss for the nation and not just the...

