With highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's Covid-19 tally reaches 23,96,638
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths. Active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,47,820, the highest in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 90,425 active cases.
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India, however, fatality rate dipped to 1.99 %, informed Health Ministry. National Expert Group on vaccine administration has also been constituted by Centre. Maharashtra continues to witness surge of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases taking total tally in the state to 5,35,601. Delhi reported 1257 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Aug 11. Karnataka recorded 6,257 COVID-19 cases today. While, Tamil Nadu reported 5,834 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths so, total number of cases in the state is now at 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9024 cases. Country has conducted over 2.5 crore sample tests so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of ten states to discuss the Covid situation. PM Modi said that everyone is working as a team to beat the Covid pandemic. PM Modi added that the rate of testing has increased drastically and now stands at about 7 lakh. He added that the fatality rate has also come down in a major way and said that the aim now should be to bring the fatality rate to below 1%. PM Modi also asked states to adhere to the 72 hour formula, where if anyone is diagnosed, then all his contacts should be traced and isolated within 72 hours. This he said would help in a major way in curbing the pandemic. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours:The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:27Published
Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival are underway across nation. A lady in Maharashtra's Pune is using unique idea to impart idol making skills to children. Every year, Asmita Andre used to hold Ganesh idol making workshop for kids ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year amid COVID-19 pandemic situation, Asmita decided to supply the idol making material through home delivery. Workshop items are getting delivered with a pamphlet and video link to make it easier for kids at home. The package includes terracotta clay, seeds, pamphlet etc.
From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister Amit Shah was the first member of the Union cabinet to be infected. Naik who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurved, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (AYUSH), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, is in home isolation. In Maharashtra, over 11,300 police personnel have so far been infected. While the death toll among Maharashtra cops has crossed 120, over 9,100 have recovered, and there are 2,000-plus active cases. In West Bengal, the state government withdrew the order regarding complete lockdown on August 28. However, lockdown orders remain in operation for August 20, 21, 27 and 31. India's total case tally has crossed 23.29 lakh, while the death toll has crossed 46,000. Over 16.39 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, the discovery of a new case after 102 days in New Zealand has led the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to say that postponement of the upcoming general elections is a possibility. Meanwhile, the Russian government said that the first batch of its Covid vaccine is likely to be released within two weeks. Russia has become the first country to declare a vaccine ready for use. Watch the full video for more updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26Published
As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, Union Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now called for a fair probe into the case. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar, Prasad said that the actor's loss is a loss for the nation and not just the state of Bihar. The minister said that he was extremely saddened by the incident and the politics that followed his death. He also narrated an incident when he met the actor at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sushant SIngh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020. The case has now been handed over to the CBI after an open tug-of-war between the Maharashtra police and the Bihar police. Sushant's father has named the deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR filed in Patna and accused her of abetment to suicide. He also alleged that there were some fraudulent financial transactions, following which the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering acase. Rhea and her family members have been questioned several times by the agency so far. Watch this full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:57Published
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India. Maharashtra reported 9,181 new COVID-19 positive cases and 293 deaths on Aug 10 taking total corona cases to 5,24,513. Delhi recorded 707 COVID-19..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Tweets about this
Trippple1 Southern States Continue Reporting High Covid-19 Caseloads https://t.co/YkgO5KGMc9 20 hours ago
JustinBieberNewsx Southern States Continue Reporting High Covid-19 Caseloads - News18 https://t.co/o8FQxjUV55 1 day ago
AVP News Southern States Continue Reporting High Covid-19 Caseloads https://t.co/R1s2vVueuG 1 day ago