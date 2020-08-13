Global  
 

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai tweets fake news about former President Pranab Mukherjee, deletes after getting trolled

Zee News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Rajdeep Sardesai, a well-known journalist with a national news channel on Thursday (August 13) tweeted that former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is in a criticial condition and is on ventilator for last three days, has died but he deleted the tweet within minutes after netizens called him out for peddling fake news.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News

Pranab Mukherjee critical | Former Indian President is Covid +ve | Oneindia News 01:20

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. During the same procedure, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, he tweeted about the news urging all those who came in close contact with him to...

