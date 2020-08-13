Global  
 

Full dress rehearsal of 74th Independence Day Parade today, check Delhi Police traffic advisory on routes diversion

Zee News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
A full dress rehearsal is being held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday morning for the 74th Independence Day celebrations. The Independence Day Ceremony will be held on 15th August.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day held at Red Fort

Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day held at Red Fort 02:07

 A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid COVID-19 and tight security on August 13. Soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the main event here. In the view...

