Full dress rehearsal of 74th Independence Day Parade today, check Delhi Police traffic advisory on routes diversion
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () A full dress rehearsal is being held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday morning for the 74th Independence Day celebrations. The Independence Day Ceremony will be held on 15th August.
A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid COVID-19 and tight security on August 13. Soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the main event here. In the view...
Security has been tightened ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of Delhi on August 13. Additional cops have been deployed..
Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published