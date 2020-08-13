|
SC allows Arun Shourie, N Ram & Prashant Bhushan to withdraw plea on contempt law
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Thursday allowed former Union minister Arun Shourie, journalist N Ram and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan to withdraw their plea challenging the constitutional validity of a legal provision dealing with criminal contempt for "scandalizing the court".
