Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SC allows Arun Shourie, N Ram & Prashant Bhushan to withdraw plea on contempt law

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Thursday allowed former Union minister Arun Shourie, journalist N Ram and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan to withdraw their plea challenging the constitutional validity of a legal provision dealing with criminal contempt for "scandalizing the court".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt by SC for tweets against CJI and judiciary | Oneindia News

Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt by SC for tweets against CJI and judiciary | Oneindia News 01:22

 The Supreme Court has held activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets allegedly derogatory against the judiciary.The Supreme Court said hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on August 20. A 3 judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also including BR...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arun Shourie Arun Shourie Indian journalist and politician


Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

'Not right to do politics over Sushant's death, truth will be revealed in CBI investigation': Sachin Pilot

 Following a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will visit Mumbai on Thursday..
DNA

Supreme Court to hear arguments in Obamacare case a week after election

 The justices will hear oral arguments in the blockbuster case one week after the election.
CBS News

Parth Pawar says 'Satyamev Jayate' after SC order in Sushant case

 "Satyamev Jayate," NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar said on Wednesday after the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of Patna Police's FIR in actor..
IndiaTimes
SSR death case: Tejashwi Yadav welcomes SC verdict recommending CBI probe [Video]

SSR death case: Tejashwi Yadav welcomes SC verdict recommending CBI probe

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader welcomed the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "I welcome the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI probe in the case. This is victory for justice. On 30th June, we had demanded a CBI probe. But, the Bihar Government took 42 days to wake up," said Tejashwi Yadav to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

N. Ram N. Ram Indian newspaper editor


Tweets about this