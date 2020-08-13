Global  
 

Narendra Modi becomes longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister of India

Zee News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Currently, he is also fourth longest-serving Prime Minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh.
