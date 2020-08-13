Indian Army convoy attacked in Jammu and Kashmir, hold their fire
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () An Indian Army convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district came under heavy attack after militants fired indiscriminately, injuring a soldier, the force said on Thursday. The soldier injured in Wednesday's attack was rushed to Base Hospital in Srinagar. He is out of danger and is recuperating.
Indian Army on August foiled infiltration bid in Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector, Jammu and Kashmir. On 7 August, a group of terrorists were attempting to infiltrate across LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector...