Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian Army convoy attacked in Jammu and Kashmir, hold their fire

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
An Indian Army convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district came under heavy attack after militants fired indiscriminately, injuring a soldier, the force said on Thursday. The soldier injured in Wednesday's attack was rushed to Base Hospital in Srinagar. He is out of danger and is recuperating.

The convoy of three Army...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Terrorists attack police party in J&K's Nowgam, 2 cops killed [Video]

Terrorists attack police party in J&K's Nowgam, 2 cops killed

At least two police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam. Police said that terrorists belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. The incident also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
US polls: Kamala Harris' uncle on her Indian roots, views on Kashmir, CAA [Video]

US polls: Kamala Harris' uncle on her Indian roots, views on Kashmir, CAA

Kamala Harris' uncle spoke to Hindustan Times' Rezaul Laskar about his niece's selection as the Vice Presidential candidate by US President-hopeful Joe Biden. A day earlier, Biden, the Democratic..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:43Published
Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch [Video]

Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch

Indian Army on August foiled infiltration bid in Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector, Jammu and Kashmir. On 7 August, a group of terrorists were attempting to infiltrate across LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this