Delhi: Multilayered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for Independence Day
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms.
A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid COVID-19 and tight security on August 13. Soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the main event here. In the view...