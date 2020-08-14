Global  
 

DJ Halli, KG Halli to be under Section 144 till August 15 morning

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15, Bengaluru CP Kamal Pant said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bengaluru violence: Section 144 to remain in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till Aug 15

Bengaluru violence: Section 144 to remain in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till Aug 15 01:51

 Section 144 to be remained in Bengaluru's areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Section 144 disallows gathering of four or more people at a place.On August 11 night, in Bengaluru city an angry mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA, Akhanda...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bengaluru violence: Forensic team reaches DJ Halli police station [Video]

Bengaluru violence: Forensic team reaches DJ Halli police station

A forensic team reached at the DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru, following August 11 violence. Violence broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post. At..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Rapid Action Force conducts flag-march within DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru [Video]

Rapid Action Force conducts flag-march within DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru

Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) conduct flag-march on August 13 within DJ Halli police station limits in Bengaluru. Section 144 has been imposed in the area until 6 am on 15th August. On August..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Karnataka CM assures strict action in Bengaluru violence over FB post [Video]

Karnataka CM assures strict action in Bengaluru violence over FB post

Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa has issued directives against perpetrators in Bengaluru violence. The CM said government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. "Attack on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published

