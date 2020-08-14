Filmy Friday: From Mission Mangal to Ek Tha Tiger, Bollywood made the most of Independence Day weekend by raking in the moolah
Friday, 14 August 2020 () While we have witnessed many clashes of the biggies right from Sholay-Jai Santoshi Maa, Gold-Satyameva Jayate to Mission Mangal-Batla House during I-Day weekend, for the first time, there won't be any release during this period due to the pandemic situation of COVID-19. However, to justify the significance of this day in Bollywood, we share with you five biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema, which released during this special day.
Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal. Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic....
A full dress rehearsal was held in JandK's Doda ahead of Independence Day on August 13. Tricolour was unfurled by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Doda Kishori Lal. March past also took place by..