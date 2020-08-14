Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Odisha govt issues guidelines for Independence Day celebrations in schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

DNA Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
During the Independence Day celebrations, COVID-19 norms and safety protocols would be followed, and only10 people would be allowed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Independence Day 04:30

 President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day said that celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. He said, "Celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. The world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Odisha Odisha State in eastern India

CM Patnaik confers 'Suraj Award' virtually to kin of organ donators [Video]

CM Patnaik confers 'Suraj Award' virtually to kin of organ donators

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually conferred 'Suraj Award' to the families of people who donated their organs to save lives of others. All awarded families will get financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Large parts of country likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during next 2-3 days: IMD

 Large parts of the country are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on..
IndiaTimes

Ensure doctors write legible prescriptions, preferably in capital letters: HC to Odisha govt

 Expressing anguish over "indecipherable" hand-writings of doctors, the Orissa high court has asked the state government to issue a circular to ensure that they..
IndiaTimes

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Kolkata bakery shop prepares tri-colour cakes on eve of Independence Day [Video]

Kolkata bakery shop prepares tri-colour cakes on eve of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day, a bakery shop in Kolkata made unique cakes. They made tri-colour cakes and pastries to celebrate the national festival. The bakery shop has also reduced its prices on occasion of the Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published
Assam Police recover cache of arms, ammunition and explosives [Video]

Assam Police recover cache of arms, ammunition and explosives

Assam Police recovered huge cache of arms, ammunitions and explosives ahead of Independence Day. On the basis of secret input, Assam Police conducted search operation in Udalguri district. Further investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man in Mangaluru makes eco-friendly national flag badges from paper pulp, fruit seeds [Video]

Man in Mangaluru makes eco-friendly national flag badges from paper pulp, fruit seeds

A man in Mangaluru created environment-friendly national flag badges which grow into a fruit plant for this year's Independence Day celebrations. This year the artist has used Passion fruit seeds in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
J&K police attacked, 2 cops martyred ahead of Independence Day | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K police attacked, 2 cops martyred ahead of Independence Day | Oneindia News

Two police personnel were killed after their convoy came under attack by terrorists in Nowgam, J&K, in the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday, a day before Independence Day. The attack comes at a time..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published
Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day [Video]

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Bhakharwadi, Baalveer Returns, Maddam Sir: Artistes share their thoughts on India's 74th Independence Day

Bhakharwadi, Baalveer Returns, Maddam Sir: Artistes share their thoughts on India's 74th Independence Day The 74th Independence Day of India is going to be a different one! As physical get-togethers to mark India's Independence Day may not be possible this year due...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsWorldNews

VVIP list trimmed, no schoolkids: A different Independence Day this year

 The *COVID-19* pandemic has cast its shadow over the 74th *Independence Day* celebrations across the country. Keeping in mind the required precautions, this year...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security beefed up in Delhi-NCR

 A day before Independence Day celebrations on August 15, security has been beefed up in Delhi-NCR.
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesHindu

Tweets about this