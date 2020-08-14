Global  
 

Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support

Friday, 14 August 2020
"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital said in a statement.
 Former President Pranab Mukherjee remains critical and on ventilator support after he underwent a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. During the same procedure, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, he tweeted about the news urging all those who came in close contact with him to...

Dad asked for jackfruit from village: Pranab's son

 Less than a week before former President Pranab Mukherjee went on ventilator support, he had called up his son with a request.
IndiaTimes
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected

From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina came to an agreement to produce AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is to be manufactured for Latin America, phase 3 trials results due for November. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke on Russia’s Sputnik-V. Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions. Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:48Published

My father is and always been a fighter, he is slowly responding to medical interventions: Pranab Mukherjee's son

 "My father is & has always been a fighter! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable. I urge upon every well-wisher..
IndiaTimes

Condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged, is in deep comatose: Hospital

 The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he is deeply comatose, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Thursday.
IndiaTimes

