|
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the hospital said in a statement.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India
Dad asked for jackfruit from village: Pranab's sonLess than a week before former President Pranab Mukherjee went on ventilator support, he had called up his son with a request.
IndiaTimes
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:48Published
My father is and always been a fighter, he is slowly responding to medical interventions: Pranab Mukherjee's son"My father is & has always been a fighter! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable. I urge upon every well-wisher..
IndiaTimes
Condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged, is in deep comatose: HospitalThe condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he is deeply comatose, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Thursday.
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this