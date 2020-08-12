Is this India's 73rd or 74th Independence Day

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day



India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day. The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal. A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.

