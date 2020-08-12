|
Is this India's 73rd or 74th Independence Day
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August
India's largest Central Armed Force receives 55 Police Medals for gallantryAs announced by the government on the eve of the 74th Independence Day on Friday, four Bravehearts have been honoured with the prestigious Police Medal for..
DNA
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security beefed up in Delhi-NCRA day before Independence Day celebrations on August 15, security has been beefed up in Delhi-NCR.
DNA
Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
Security on high alert as Independence Day nears
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this