Is this India's 73rd or 74th Independence Day

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
News video: Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi

 Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated in the rehearsal. Authorities have imposed precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic....

India's largest Central Armed Force receives 55 Police Medals for gallantry

 As announced by the government on the eve of the 74th Independence Day on Friday, four Bravehearts have been honoured with the prestigious Police Medal for..
DNA

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security beefed up in Delhi-NCR

 A day before Independence Day celebrations on August 15, security has been beefed up in Delhi-NCR.
DNA
Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day [Video]

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day. The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal. A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.

Security on high alert as Independence Day nears [Video]

Security on high alert as Independence Day nears

As Independence Day is a day ahead, security in the national capital has been strengthened. Strict vehicular checking is also being done in all parts of Delhi. The 74th Independence Day celebrations have been kept minimal in view of surging COVID cases in the country. 15 August will be marked by musical performances by Army, Navy and Indian Air Force.

Sushant's sister urges people to join Global prayer meet for late actor on Independence Day [Video]

Sushant's sister urges people to join Global prayer meet for late actor on Independence Day

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has requested people to come together and join #GlobalPrayers4SSR campaign on Independence Day. #justiceforSushant

Terrorists attack police party in J&K's Nowgam, 2 cops killed [Video]

Terrorists attack police party in J&K's Nowgam, 2 cops killed

At least two police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam. Police said that terrorists belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. The incident also..

Varun Dhawan backs CBI probe into Sushant's death & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Varun Dhawan backs CBI probe into Sushant's death & more news | Oneindia News

India records over 2.4 million Covid-19 cases till Friday 14th August; Congress moves motion of confidence in Rajasthan Assembly; Court finds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt; Varun Dhawan supports..

Bhakharwadi, Baalveer Returns, Maddam Sir: Artistes share their thoughts on India's 74th Independence Day

Bhakharwadi, Baalveer Returns, Maddam Sir: Artistes share their thoughts on India's 74th Independence Day The 74th Independence Day of India is going to be a different one! As physical get-togethers to mark India's Independence Day may not be possible this year due...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

'Highway is the New Way' celebrates Independence Day

 As the world slowly awakes from a forced suspended animation of months due to a virus, The Great Independence Ride of 5 friends across 5 countries covering...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

This Independence Day, choose from 'Flix Freedom Fest' on &flix and a special I-Day binge on &PrivéHD

  On Saturday, August 15, 2020, celebrating its 74th Independence Day, &flix and &PrivéHD come together to remember the years-long of struggle that guaranteed...
Zee News


