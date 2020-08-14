|
Health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive for Covid
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal, who addressed daily media briefings on the Covid-19 outbreak when it was picking up pace in the country, has tested positive for coronavirus infection. A 1996-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal was the central govt's official spokesperson at the national media briefings to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country throughout April and May.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lav Agarwal Indian bureaucrat and engineer
Quarantine period of doctors, health workers to be treated as 'on duty': Health ministryIn a letter to the chief secretaries of the states and Union territories, directors of all the AIIMS and directors and medical superintendents of central..
IndiaTimes
3-member team arrives in Patna to review COVID-19 situation
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Doctor on COVID-19 symptoms and the deadly risks of seeking herd immunityThe nation's top infectious disease expert is warning against the idea of letting coronavirus infections to run rampant in order to achieve possible herd..
CBS News
'BJP's conspiracy failed in Rajasthan': CM Gehlot on winning confidence motion in State Assembly
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09Published
President Ram Nath Kovind praises India's 'super-human efforts' in containing Covid-19In his address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind appreciated the "super-human efforts" in containing the magnitude..
IndiaTimes
Andhra Pradesh State in southern India
COVID-19 update: Maharashtra crosses 5.6 lakh mark
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33Published
With highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's Covid-19 tally reaches 23,96,638The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths. Active coronavirus cases in..
IndiaTimes
Andhra Pradesh: After being beaten in police custody, SC youth seeks President's permission to join naxalsThe police said that the SC youth's move was motivated by "political forces".
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this