Health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive for Covid

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal, who addressed daily media briefings on the Covid-19 outbreak when it was picking up pace in the country, has tested positive for coronavirus infection. ​​A 1996-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal was the central govt's official spokesperson at the national media briefings to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country throughout April and May.
