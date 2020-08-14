Global  
 

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday. According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.
Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

 India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister...

LJP may withdraw support to Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar: Party sources

 The Lok Janshakti Party may withdraw its support to the Nitish Kumar-led govt in Bihar, its sources said on Friday after the party accused senior JD(U) leader..
IndiaTimes

PM to address nation from Red Fort for 7th consecutive time amid pandemic shadow

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday -- an address that comes..
IndiaTimes

'Invites down to one-fourth': Covid precautions in place for Independence Day event at Red Fort

 Special arrangements have been made to maintain the sanctity of the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on Saturday while factoring in requisite..
IndiaTimes

Over 4,000 invited for Red Fort Independence Day event: Defence ministry

 Over 4,000 people including diplomats, officials and media personnel have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort and it is being..
IndiaTimes

74th Independence Day: India's tallest ATC tower lit up in tricolour [Video]

74th Independence Day: India's tallest ATC tower lit up in tricolour

India's tallest Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Delhi airport lit up in tricolour on the eve of 74th Independence Day. Several monuments and iconic buildings have been illuminated to celebrate Independence Day across country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Watch: BSF Band gave musical performance on Independence Day's eve [Video]

Watch: BSF Band gave musical performance on Independence Day's eve

As part of the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) Band gave a musical performance at the Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve [Video]

Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve

Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. The Jawans of both Indian Army and Pakistan Army took part in the ceremony. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

'Charlie Peng': Chinese national busted by I-T Dept was held by Delhi Police in 2018 for spying

 Chinese national Luo Sang, who took a fake identity 'Charlie Peng' in India, was arrested last night in a raid by the Income Tax department under charges of..
DNA

'Charlie Peng': Chinese guy busted by I-T Dept had married Manipuri girl, was held by Delhi Police in 2018 for spying

 Chinese national Luo Sang, who took a fake identity 'Charlie Peng' in India, was arrested last night in a raid by the Income Tax department under charges of..
DNA

Independence Day celebrations 2020: Which roads are closed? Delhi Police issues advisory for August 13, 15

 According to the advisory, the general traffic around Lal Qila will be closed from 4 am to 10 am. Police said that traffic restrictions will remain the same on..
DNA

Independence Day 2020: Delhi traffic issues advisory for August 13, 15; lists roads to avoid, alternative routes

 The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory as there will be security restrictions and diversions on both August 13 and August 15. Delhi Traffic Police..
DNA

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day

India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal on Thursday. Wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation were thoroughly followed at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Curtailed Independence Day celebrations have been planned due to the Covid situation. Security measures have also been intensified across the Capital. Police were seen checking vehicles in several parts of the city. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published
Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day held at Red Fort [Video]

Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day held at Red Fort

A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid COVID-19 and tight security on August 13. Soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and security force personnel participated in the rehearsal for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the main event here. In the view to contain the spread of COVID-19, social distancing, wearing masks, proper sensitization avoiding large congregations and follow all COVID guidelines issues by MHA. The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Red Fort to mark the Independence Day on August 15 and address the nation from its ramparts. It will be his second Independence Day speech of second consecutive term in office. Security measures have been intensified in and around Delhi's Red fort ahead of the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Indonesian Defence Minister meets his counterpart Rajnath, pays tribute at National War Memorial [Video]

Indonesian Defence Minister meets his counterpart Rajnath, pays tribute at National War Memorial

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on July 27. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. Indonesian Defence Minister also inspected the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns. He is on a three-day visit to India from July 26 to 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Watch: Guard of Honour given to Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh in Vaishali [Video]

Watch: Guard of Honour given to Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh in Vaishali

Last rites of Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh were carried out on June 19 in his native village in Bihar's Vaishali. Guard of Honour was also given to the fallen soldier before the last rites. However, social distancing norms were flouted as people of village gathered in huge number for the last rites amid COVID-19 pandemic. Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh lost his life in action in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15-16. 20 soldiers of Indian Army lost their lives in the border face off.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Prince Charles and Camilla welcome President Macron [Video]

Prince Charles and Camilla welcome President Macron

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall welcomed the President of France at Clarence House on Thursday with a Guard of Honour found by Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards, accompanied by the Band of the Coldstream Guards. President Emmanuel Macron was visiting London to mark the 80th anniversary of General De Gaulle’s “Appel” to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during the Second World War on 18th June 1940. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:34Published
India-China border face-off: Soldiers give Guard of Honour to Colonel Santosh Babu [Video]

India-China border face-off: Soldiers give Guard of Honour to Colonel Santosh Babu

Last respects being paid by the locals to Colonel Santosh Babu at his residence on June 18. Guard of Honour was also given to Colonel Santosh Babu. He was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment. Santosh Babu lost his life in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley. The violent face-off happened on the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. The Army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain. Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

