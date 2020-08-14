|
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday. According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.
