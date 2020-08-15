PM Modi says India to strive for self-reliance, use vast resources to produce for global market as well

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural resources to produce for the domestic as well as the global market.Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, PM Modi said in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has become mantra for everyone: PM Modi

 For how long India will keep exporting raw materials and import finished products, Modi said in his address to the nation on the occasion of India's 74th..
IndiaTimes

Delimitation process underway in J&K, polls to be conducted soon: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 'delimitation process' is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the..
IndiaTimes

'Vocal for local should become mantra for every Indian': PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local' to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'..
IndiaTimes

Will soon unveil a new cyber security policy: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy. "Within next 1000 days, over 6 lakh villages will..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi opts for orange-yellow coloured headgear for 74th Independence Day celebration

 PM Narendra Modi was sported in an orange-colour headgear, with a dash of yellow shade along with a long trail extended till his ankle as he visited the ramparts..
IndiaTimes
Corona warriors lived mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served Indians: PM Modi [Video]

Corona warriors lived mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. "We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," said Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

Rahul Gandhi extends wishes to nation on Independence Day

 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Remembering a quote of India's..
IndiaTimes
Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour. He will shortly address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. This year, the celebrations have been muted in view of coronavirus spread.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

74th Independence Day: Indian PM unfurls tricolour, addresses nation

 The Independence Day function, this year, is relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Khaleej Times

PM Modi greets nation on Independence Day

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort, and deliver his seventh consecutive I-Day address to the nation from the ramparts of...
DNA

'Nation indebted to corona warriors': Full text of President Kovind's address to the nation on Independence Day eve

 President Ram Nath Kovind lauded corona warriors of the country, saying the nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been...
DNA


