PM Modi says India to strive for self-reliance, use vast resources to produce for global market as well
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural resources to produce for the domestic as well as the global market.Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, PM Modi said in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
