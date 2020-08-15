Global  
 

Week That Was South: Prabhas to work with KGF director Prashanth Neel, Thalapathy Vijay accepts Green India Challenge from Mahesh Babu

Bollywood Life Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
While the news of Baahubali star Prabhas collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel cheered moviegoers, Kollywood megastar Thalapathy Vijay accepted the Green India Challenge from Mahesh Babu and this initiative made their fans super happy. So let's check out the newsmakers of south in detail...
