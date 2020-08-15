Global  
 

PM Modi’s 7th Independence Day speech is his third longest

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
PM Narendra Modi 7th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort went on for 90 minutes, making it his third longest one.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day

Security on high alert in Delhi; full dress rehearsal in J&K ahead of I- Day 02:05

 India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister...

