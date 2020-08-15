|
PM Modi’s 7th Independence Day speech is his third longest
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
PM Narendra Modi 7th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort went on for 90 minutes, making it his third longest one.
