|
Australian PM Scott Morrison extends Independence Day greetings to Indian PM
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
"Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their #IndependenceDay. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day!" Morrison tweeted.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia
Scott Morrison 'deeply sorry' for aged care shortcomings during coronavirus pandemicThe prime minister also addressed ongoing tensions between health officials and the aged care royal commission.
SBS
Scott Morrison 'deeply sorry' for aged care response falling short during coronavirus pandemicThe prime minister also addressed ongoing tensions between health officials and the aged care royal commission that has criticised the federal government's..
SBS
'There was a plan': Scott Morrison rejects attack on government's handling of aged care during pandemicPrime Minister Scott Morrison joined health officials in rejecting evidence to a royal commission criticising the federal government on aged care, but apologised..
SBS
Watch: Prime Minister livePrime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live from Canberra.
SBS
Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August
74th Independence Day: President Kovind pays tribute at National War Memorial
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
74th Independence Day: Tricolour hoisted at BJP, Congress HQs
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
Chinese envoy extends Independence Day greetings to IndiaChinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Saturday extended greetings to India on 74th Independence Day and said both countries must strive to prosper together..
IndiaTimes
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Congress: Why are people sitting in power scared of naming China?Talking to reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said all Indians should ask the government..
IndiaTimes
Ramjanmbhoomi issue prevailed for centuries, resolved peacefully: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
Delimitation exercise is underway in JandK: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this