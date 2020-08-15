Australian PM Scott Morrison extends Independence Day greetings to Indian PM

Delimitation exercise is underway in JandK: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that delimitation exercise is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and country is committed for completion. "Delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, the country is committed for completion of this work so that elections are held and people's representatives are elected there," said PM Modi.

