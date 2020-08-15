Global  
 

Australian PM Scott Morrison extends Independence Day greetings to Indian PM

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 August 2020
"Warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on their #IndependenceDay. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day!" Morrison tweeted.
