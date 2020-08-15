Arvind Kejriwal remembers Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, others on Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated 74th Independence Day. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted national flag in Panchukla. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated the I-day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. CM Kejriwal visited ISKCON Temple in east of Kailash on August 12. Kejriwal performed 'aarti' at the temple to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. Devotees across the country are offering prayers on Janmashtami. Earlier Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also visited the temple to offer prayers.
The Director General of Police of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, commented on Kanpur shootout and appealed to the people to not encourage the "culture of crime" and "hero-worshipping" of criminals. "Should we offer prayers to him," asked DGP Pandey and added, "It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" He also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, or like Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan. He also said that Bihar Police is with Uttar Pradesh Police, and will find the criminal as soon as possible.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Independence Day. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day.
Ahead of country's 74th Independence Day, artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore painted images of freedom fighters on small batteries. Artist Raja painted images of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda on batteries.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India. Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that the secular essence of the country is derived from the ideals of Lord Ram and added that all rights enjoyed by the citizens of India are inspired by the values of Lord Ram. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also lauded PM Modi's handling of the Covid crisis and said that enough steps had been taken to bring the economy back on track in the wake of the pandemic. Trivedi said that Prime Minister Modi's popularity had increased during the last 6 months. He added that the policies of the Modi government would lead to India becoming an exporter of defence equipment soon. He also spoke on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the country in the backdrop of the pandemic. Watch the latest episode of In Focus for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:14Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon..
From India conducting a record 4.2 lakh Covi-19 tests to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro testing negative, here are the top ten updates on coronavirus pandemic. India on Saturday recorded the highest..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:45Published