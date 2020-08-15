For the first time, LCDs installed for PM Modi's Independence Day speech in Srinagar

Community facilitation centre in Srinagar to help organise social gatherings



Government is setting up a community facilitation centre for locals to organise social gatherings and other functions. Batapora area in Srinagar city was in need of this community centre for a long time. The new building consists of two big halls and separate rooms. The project was started two years back and was halted for a few months due to COVID19 pandemic. Now, the work has begun and it is expected to be completed by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in next few months.

