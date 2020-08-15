|
For the first time, LCDs installed for PM Modi's Independence Day speech in Srinagar
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
"People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of J&K connected themselves to the sense of national spirit," Sinha said at the flag hoisting event.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Community facilitation centre in Srinagar to help organise social gatherings
Credit: ANI Duration: 04:10Published
74th Independence Day: JandK Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoists national flag
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Committee set up to deliberate on minimum marriage age of women: ModiPM Modi on Saturday said the government is deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi announces health IDs for all under new mission; roadmap ready to ensure Covid vaccine reaches everyone
IndiaTimes
NEP will play important role in making India self-reliant: PM ModiEducation has a crucial role to play in making India self-reliant and prosperous and the new National Education Policy has been introduced with this objective,..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi taking India-Bangladesh ties to higher level, says envoyBangladesh's envoy to India Muhammad Imran has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking "ties to a higher level" and that currently, New Delhi-Dhaka ties..
DNA
Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August
Watch: Indian Army hoists national flag in J-K's Gurez sector
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this