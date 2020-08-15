Global  
 

For the first time, LCDs installed for PM Modi's Independence Day speech in Srinagar

DNA Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
"People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of J&K connected themselves to the sense of national spirit," Sinha said at the flag hoisting event.
Srinagar Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Community facilitation centre in Srinagar to help organise social gatherings [Video]

Community facilitation centre in Srinagar to help organise social gatherings

Government is setting up a community facilitation centre for locals to organise social gatherings and other functions. Batapora area in Srinagar city was in need of this community centre for a long time. The new building consists of two big halls and separate rooms. The project was started two years back and was halted for a few months due to COVID19 pandemic. Now, the work has begun and it is expected to be completed by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in next few months.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:10Published
74th Independence Day: JandK Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoists national flag [Video]

74th Independence Day: JandK Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoists national flag

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag on 74th Independence Day in Srinagar. Celebrations have been kept minimal this year in view of COVID spread. Sinha, former union minister, took oath of office as Lt Governor on August 07. "People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of JandK connected themselves to the sense of national spirit," said the Lt Governor.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Committee set up to deliberate on minimum marriage age of women: Modi

 PM Modi on Saturday said the government is deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the..
IndiaTimes

NEP will play important role in making India self-reliant: PM Modi

 Education has a crucial role to play in making India self-reliant and prosperous and the new National Education Policy has been introduced with this objective,..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi taking India-Bangladesh ties to higher level, says envoy

 Bangladesh's envoy to India Muhammad Imran has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking "ties to a higher level" and that currently, New Delhi-Dhaka ties..
DNA

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

Watch: Indian Army hoists national flag in J-K's Gurez sector [Video]

Watch: Indian Army hoists national flag in J-K's Gurez sector

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Indian Army hoisted the national flag in J-K's Gurez sector.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border [Video]

74th Independence Day: BSF, BSG exchange sweets at Indo-Bangla border

Border Security Force (BSF) on Independence Day exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion. India is celebration 74th Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy [Video]

Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy

Pres. Trump is traveling to Mount Rushmore for a speech and an elaborate 4th of July fireworks display to be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. (7-3-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:13Published
Covid vaccine in India by August 15? India to have a vaccine by Independence Day? | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid vaccine in India by August 15? India to have a vaccine by Independence Day? | Oneindia News

PM Modi is in Leh weeks after clashes in Galwan Valley, CDS Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane accompany him; Over 20,000 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time in India; ICMR to launch..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Health mission to new cyber policy: 10 major announcements by Modi on Independence Day

 Speaking on the occasion of Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made 10 major announcements on Saturday. He...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsDNAIndian Express

Narendra Modi's Independence Day message to China: Respect for India's sovereignty is supreme

 In the backdrop of recent Galwan Valley clash between Indian-Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister *Narendra Modi *on the occasion of country's 74th *Independence...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAIndian ExpressnewKerala.com

In a first, LED screens, projectors put up in Srinagar to live-stream PM Modi's Independence Day speech

 For the first time in the history of independent India, LED screens and projectors were installed in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration at two...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayIndian Express

