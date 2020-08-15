Independence Day: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recalls Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad's 'supreme sacrifice' to nation
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () "Today is the day for remembering all those who sacrificed their lives for getting independence from the British. Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, among lakhs of others gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation," Kejriwal said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips on Covid-19 containment and treatment. The Delhi CM said home-isolation has helped Delhi in tackling Coronavirus. Kejriwal urged people to come out and take responsibility as Covid-19 spreads in rural India. Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers to support villages and provide oximeters to those who need it. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen. "My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness. We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said. The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on August 15 appealed to people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to fight against COVID-19. He said, "We all have to come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,50,652.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
The Director General of Police of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, commented on Kanpur shootout and appealed to the people to not encourage the "culture of crime" and "hero-worshipping" of criminals. "Should we offer prayers to him," asked DGP Pandey and added, "It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" He also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, or like Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan. He also said that Bihar Police is with Uttar Pradesh Police, and will find the criminal as soon as possible.
Home Minister Amit Shah launched tree plantation campaign in 38 districts of 10 states. "6,000 acres area will be covered under the tree sapling plantation campaign 2020. Five lakh saplings will be distributed under this,"The campaign was organized under Minister of Coal and Mines. It was started on the birth anniversary of two freedom fighters of India - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad.
PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day said the world has seen what our soldiers can do invoking the clashes in Ladakh in June over a border dispute which is..