Independence Day: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recalls Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad's 'supreme sacrifice' to nation

‘Donate oximeters’: Kejriwal suggests ways to support villages amid Covid-19



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips on Covid-19 containment and treatment. The Delhi CM said home-isolation has helped Delhi in tackling Coronavirus. Kejriwal urged people to come out and take responsibility as Covid-19 spreads in rural India. Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers to support villages and provide oximeters to those who need it. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen. "My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness. We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said. The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus.

