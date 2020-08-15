|
Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie get 'Commendation Cards' on Independence Day
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
|
|
|
Advertisement
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception on I-Day, PM Modi, Army Chief present
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Independence Day 2020: Delhi artists put up painting as touching tribute to Galwan Valley martyrsThe huge painting depicts the scenery of the Galwan Valley where the Indian Army personnel were killed in action near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It also..
DNA
FACT CHECK: No, Indian Army did not organise large gatherings in military stations amid COVID-19Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) under the Indian Army and the Ministry of Defence busted the fake news..
DNA
Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States
Mobile internet services snapped in Kashmir as I-Day precautionary measureInternet services on mobile devices were snapped across Kashmir on Independence Day Saturday as a precautionary measure but mobile phone services functioned as..
IndiaTimes
Priyanka Gandhi lauds soldiers, healthcare workers, farmers on Independence DayCongress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lauded the soldiers, healthcare workers, farmers and labourers across the country on the occasion of..
IndiaTimes
Independence Day 2020 पर Arvind Kejriwal का Corona Warriors को सलाम - स्वतंत्रता दि
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:00Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this