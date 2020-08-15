'Organise a farewell match for MS Dhoni': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to BCCI
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Ranchi after the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted tricolour on Independence Day at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
CM Hemant Soren paid homage to the journalist on Aug 14. The journalist died by hanging himself at his residence on Aug 13. He used his bed sheet to hang himself. According to his wife, he was under stress from the past 4-5 days. CM Soren said, "It's a great loss. We are with his family in this time of sorrow. Investigation would happen, if necessary."
Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain had last played in the semifinal of ICC ODI 2019 world cup against New Zealand in July 2019.
