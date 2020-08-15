Global  
 

'Organise a farewell match for MS Dhoni': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to BCCI

DNA Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Ranchi after the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket.
