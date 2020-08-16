Global  
 

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

Sunday, 16 August 2020
Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister.
PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

 Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi's Raj...

'For development, peace is essential': 9 most striking quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

 As today marks the second death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to him for his outstanding..
DNA
Amit Shah pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

 Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian..
IndiaTimes
Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tribute. Several other leaders were also present at Raj Ghat. Today marks the second death anniversary of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
Ram Madhav slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi over Ladakh issue

 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over..
IndiaTimes

