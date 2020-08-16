|
PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday.
