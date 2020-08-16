|
Kamala Harris recounts childhood India visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday took a trip down memory lane, recalling her mother's attempts to "instil a love of good idli" in her and sister Maya and "long walks" with her grandfather in Chennai.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris American politician
Wall Street breathes "sigh of relief" at Harris pick, report saysFinanciers are relieved at Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate, Emily Glazer of The Wall Street Journal reports, writing that they believe it..
CBS News
Women's groups call for an end to sexist, racists attacks against Kamala HarrisWomen's advocacy groups are calling for an end to racist and sexist attacks recently launched against Kamala Harris. The Democratic vice presidential candidate..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Joe Biden: The moment that revived his 'dead' campaign for presidentFrom our distant vantage point on the other side of the world, it can be hard to understand why the Democratic Party's voters chose Joe Biden, of all people, to..
New Zealand Herald
Chennai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India
'5 doctor', who served people for 45 yrs, deadDr V Thiruvengadam, famous as the 'Rs 5 doctor' in Chennai's Vyasarpadi, died of cardiac arrest at the Southern Railway Hospital on Saturday.
IndiaTimes
5-yr-old Chennai girl attempts world record by shooting 111 arrows in suspended position
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this