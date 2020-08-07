PM Modi conveys greetings on Parsi new year

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China..

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tribute. Several other leaders were also present at Raj Ghat. Today marks the second death anniversary of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.

Need to move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India': PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that India should move forward with 'Make for World' along with 'Make in India'. "Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct..

Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour. He will shortly address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in..