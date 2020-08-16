|
On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolour
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The Empire State Building in New York was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. Under the concept of a drive-thru festival, more than 800 cars drove into a first-of-its-kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC to commemorate the occasion.
