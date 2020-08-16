|
Amit Shah pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."
