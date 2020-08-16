Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amit Shah pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

IndiaTimes Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute 02:12

 President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tribute. Several other leaders were also present at Raj...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

 Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister.
DNA
74th Independence Day: HM Amit Shah hoists tricolour [Video]

74th Independence Day: HM Amit Shah hoists tricolour

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence on Independence Day. Home Minister beat COVID-19 and tested negative on August 14. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Amit Shah back home, to remain in isolation for a few more days

 Home minister Amit Shah has tested negative for Covid-19 and is back home from Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon where he had been admitted since August 2 after..
IndiaTimes

Hindi Hindi Indo-Aryan language spoken in India

Let's not equate Hindi with nationalism, says S M Krishna on Kanimozhi episode

 "Let's not equate Hindi with nationalism", added the former Maharashtra governor. Kanimozhi had said she was asked whether or not she was an Indian after she..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

'FB rule on hate speech guided by political considerations'

 The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal newspaper has claimed in a detailed report that Facebook is guided by “political considerations” when the social..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary [Video]

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to the former prime minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today. President, Vice..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Watch: Nation remembers former EAM Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary [Video]

Watch: Nation remembers former EAM Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary

Tributes poured in for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:21Published
Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors' [Video]

Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'

India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this