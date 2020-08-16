Global  
 

Ram Madhav slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi over Ladakh issue

IndiaTimes Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Ladakh stand-off. "PM Modi gave a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort yesterday and lauded the sacrifices by the Indian soldiers. After listening to that, if someone is commenting like this then it's time for the nation to decide how many degrees of seriousness it has," he said while speaking to Patna.​​
