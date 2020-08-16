|
Ram Madhav slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi over Ladakh issue
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Ladakh stand-off. "PM Modi gave a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort yesterday and lauded the sacrifices by the Indian soldiers. After listening to that, if someone is commenting like this then it's time for the nation to decide how many degrees of seriousness it has," he said while speaking to Patna.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Shiv Sena questions quarantine rules regarding PM Modi after Nritya Gopal Das tests Covid-19 positiveAfter Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna on Sunday questioned if Prime..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi conveys greetings on Parsi new year
IndiaTimes
PM's cowardice allowed China to take our land, his lies will ensure they keep it: Rahul GandhiAlleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China..
IndiaTimes
Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12Published
Ram Madhav Indian politician
Ram Madhav, Jitendra Singh meet family of Wasim Bari in Bandipora
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:12Published
Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54Published
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
74th Independence Day: Tricolour hoisted at BJP, Congress HQs
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
Rahul Gandhi extends wishes to nation on Independence DayFormer Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Remembering a quote of India's..
IndiaTimes
Ladakh Union territory of India
PM announces a solar park to fulfil dream of green LadakhThe Prime Minister on Saturday set Ladakh on course to a carbon-neutral future and announced a 7,500MW solar park there, even as funding incentives are being..
IndiaTimes
From LoC to LAC, India has responded to aggression in same language: PM ModiThe country and Indian army have responded to belligerence on the borders in the language of the aggressor and Ladakh has given the world a demonstration of the..
IndiaTimes
Hyderabad: Zoo names tiger cub after Galwan martyr Col Santosh BabuOne of the three cubs born to a Royal Bengal tigress at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) has been named after late Colonel Santosh Babu, the braveheart who laid..
DNA
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP govt for crimes against women in UPSamajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversaryShah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian..
IndiaTimes
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Former Congress minister blames party for Bengaluru violence
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
Defence minister contradicted Prime Minister on Ladakh standoff: Ahmed PatelCongress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday criticised the Centre over the eastern Ladakh stand-off and said that the defence minister contradicted Prime Minister on..
IndiaTimes
Priyanka Gandhi lauds soldiers, healthcare workers, farmers on Independence DayCongress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lauded the soldiers, healthcare workers, farmers and labourers across the country on the occasion of..
IndiaTimes
Red Fort historic fortress in Delhi, India
Desi anti-drone shield for Red FortThe Tejas fighter jet and the recently-announced negative arms imports list came in for special mention by Prime Minister Modi as part of the “Atmanirbhar..
IndiaTimes
I-Day: PM Modi continues 'safa' tradition; opts for saffron, cream turbanContinuing his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the..
IndiaTimes
Dedicated Freight Corridor Project will enhance overall development in the country: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
Patna Metropolis in :Bihar, India
LJP may withdraw support to Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar: Party sourcesThe Lok Janshakti Party may withdraw its support to the Nitish Kumar-led govt in Bihar, its sources said on Friday after the party accused senior JD(U) leader..
IndiaTimes
Sanjay Raut takes U-turn on controversial remarks, says 'Sushant Singh Rajput was our son'Raut had said that Sushant Singh Rajput was not on very good terms with his father and also demanded to know how many times the actor had gone to Bihar's Patna..
DNA
RS Prasad visits PMCH to review medical facilities amid COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this