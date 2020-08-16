Ram Madhav slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi over Ladakh issue

Former Congress minister blames party for Bengaluru violence



Former Karnataka minister in Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Roshan Baig, has blamed Congress party for the Bengaluru violence. Three people died in the deadly violence and 60 police personnel got injured. "Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA. Congress is totally to be blamed for this incident," said Roshan Baig. The violence broke out over a derogatory Facebook post on the night of August 11.

