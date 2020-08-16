TNGDA doctors meet state health secretary to put forth various demands

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CM Gehlot directs officials to focus on treatment of serious corona patients



Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the authorities to focus on the care of serious patients to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 19 hours ago 37.86 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in UP so far: Govt



Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on August 16 informed that on Aug 15, 90,914 COVID-19 samples were tested in the state, which takes the total number of testing in UP.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 3 days ago 4,454 new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours: UP govt



Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on August 16 briefed media over the current COVID-19 situation in the state. In last 24 hours, 4,454 new COVID-19 cases have been.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this