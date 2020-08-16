TNGDA doctors meet state health secretary to put forth various demands
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Doctors of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) on Sunday met state health secretary J Radhakrishnan at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and demanded to provide Rs 2 lakh to doctors affected due to Covid-19.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra has written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Vankaih Naidu over the alleged "derogatory statements" issued against doctors and the World Health Organisation (WHO) by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Anyone, including me, can never insult...
Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the authorities to focus on the care of serious patients to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the..
Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on August 16 informed that on Aug 15, 90,914 COVID-19 samples were tested in the state, which takes the total number of testing in UP..