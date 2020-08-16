Global  
 

TNGDA doctors meet state health secretary to put forth various demands

IndiaTimes Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Doctors of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) on Sunday met state health secretary J Radhakrishnan at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and demanded to provide Rs 2 lakh to doctors affected due to Covid-19.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Spoke about WHO, didn’t disrespect doctors’: Raut on ‘compounder’ comment

‘Spoke about WHO, didn’t disrespect doctors’: Raut on ‘compounder’ comment 02:20

 The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra has written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Vankaih Naidu over the alleged "derogatory statements" issued against doctors and the World Health Organisation (WHO) by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Anyone, including me, can never insult...

